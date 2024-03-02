Spice and Wolf Reboot Celebrates Spring 2024 Premiere With New Poster

Spice & Wolf is coming back to screens with a new rebooted anime series, and Spice & wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf is celebrating its upcoming premiere this Spring with a special new poster! Isuna Hasekura and Ju Ayakura's original Spice & Wolf light novel series first had an anime adaptation of its own several years ago, but it's coming back with a brand new anime as part of the honoring for its 15th anniversary. Spice & Wolf's anime is picking up right where things left off from that first anime adaptation, and the project is very close to its full premiere!

Spice & wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf will be making its premiere around the world in just a few more weeks as part of the upcoming Spring 2024 anime schedule, and has been counting down with a series of special posters highlighting Holo during different seasons. We've seen posters and makeovers shared for the Winter, Summer, and Fall seasons previously, and the newest poster shows off a new Spring look ahead of the anime's premiere this April. You can check out the newest poster for the Spice & Wolf anime reboot below.

How to Watch Spice and Wolf Season 3

Spice & wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf is currently scheduled to premiere some time this April as part of the Spring 2024 anime schedule, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of the time of this writing. Takeo Takehashi will be returning from the original anime to serve as chief director for the new anime at studio Passione, Hijiri Sanpei will be serving as director, Kevin Penkin will be composing the music, and ENISHIYA will be producing the new anime. The main two leads from the original anime will be returning as well with Jun Fukuyama as Kraft Lawrence and Ami Koshimnizu as Holo previously announced.

Spice & Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll when it premieres, and they tease the new anime series as such, "Lawrence is a traveling merchant selling various goods from a horse-drawn cart. One day, he arrives at a village and meets a beautiful girl with the ears and tail of an animal! Her name is Holo the Wisewolf and she brings bountiful harvests. She wishes to return to her homeland, and Lawrence offers to take her. Now, the once-lonely merchant and the once-lonely wisewolf begin their journey north."

What do you think of the newest look at the new Spice & Wolf anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!