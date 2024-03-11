Spice and Wolf Reboot Lands Release Date

Spice & Wolf is gearing up to return with a new rebooted anime series later this Spring, and now the new anime has finally set a release date! In celebration of the franchise's 15th anniversary, a new anime adapting Isuna Hasekura and Ju Ayakura's original Spice & Wolf light novel series is returning to screens to pick up from where that original anime adaptation left off all those years ago. Previously announced to be making its debut later this April as part of the Spring 2024 anime schedule, now fans know when exactly to tune into the premiere of this big reboot.

Spice & wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf will be officially premiering on April 1st in Japan, and Crunchyroll will be exclusively streaming the new anime in outside territories alongside its debut. While it will be bringing back the main voice actors behind Kraft and Holo seen in that first anime, it's being considered as a brand new anime series. It will also feature some staff from the previous adaptation, but will also feature some new faces. To help celebrate the release date, you can check out the updated poster for Spice & Wolf's new anime below:



What to Know for Spice and Wolf Remake

Takeo Takehashi will be returning from the original anime to serve as chief director for Spice & wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf at studio Passione, Hijiri Sanpei will be serving as director, Kevin Penkin will be composing the music, and ENISHIYA will be producing the new anime. The main two leads from the original anime will be returning as well with Jun Fukuyama as Kraft Lawrence and Ami Koshimnizu as Holo previously announced. Crunchyroll teases what to expect from the new Spice & Wolf anime series as such:

"Lawrence is a traveling merchant selling various goods from a horse-drawn cart. One day, he arrives at a village and meets a beautiful girl with the ears and tail of an animal! Her name is Holo the Wisewolf and she brings bountiful harvests. She wishes to return to her homeland, and Lawrence offers to take her. Now, the once-lonely merchant and the once-lonely wisewolf begin their journey north."

What are you hoping to see from the new Spice & Wolf anime this April? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!