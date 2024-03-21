Spice and Wolf Reboot Launches New Trailer: Watch

To help in celebrating the fifteenth anniversary of Spice And Wolf's anime franchise, a new reboot is on the way that will hit the small screen in just a few days. Spice And Wolf: Merchant Meets The Wise Wolf will arrive on April 1st, re-telling the beloved anime story that hit the ground running as a light novel in 2006. To give fans a closer look at the anime adaptation, and to keep the hype train rolling, the anime reboot dropped a new trailer for the series that will be helmed by Studio Passione.

Spice And Wolf was created by Isuna Hasekura and Ju Ayakura, following a traveling merchant and a "wolf god" who might not be what many would expect. The anime franchise might have only had one anime series initially, but it has received quite a few video games and manga follow-ups to further explore the universe. While the remake will tread familiar terrain, it's clear that Passione is injecting some fresh animation to tell this story for a new generation of anime fans.

Spice And Wolf's Reboot Trailer

If you haven't checked out Spice And Wolf, you can find the original two seasons streaming on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the first anime adaptation, "The life of a traveling merchant is a lonely one, a fact with which Kraft Lawrence is well acquainted. Wandering from town to town with just his horse, cart, and whatever wares have come his way, the peddler has pretty well settled into his routine—that is, until the night Lawrence finds a wolf goddess asleep in his cart. Taking the form of a fetching girl with wolf ears and a tail, Holo has wearied of tending to harvests in the countryside and strikes up a bargain with the merchant to lend him the cunning of "Holo the Wisewolf" to increase his profits in exchange for taking her along on his travels. What kind of businessman could turn down such an offer? Lawrence soon learns, though, that having an ancient goddess as a traveling companion can be a bit of a mixed blessing. Will this wolf girl turn out to be too wild to tame?"

Is Spice And Wolf's reboot one of your most anticipated new anime series of 2024? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.