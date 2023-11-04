Spice and Wolf Welcomes the Fall in New Poster

Spice & Wolf is coming back for a new anime series years after the original run of the anime came to an end, and the new anime has shared a new look at Holo with a special new poster welcoming the Fall season! Isuna Hasekura and Ju Ayakura's original novel series is celebrating its 15th anniversary with a brand new anime series picking up right where things left off at the end of its two season run, and Spice & Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf will even help the celebrating even further with some of the voice cast of that first series returning for the new anime as well.

Spice & Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf will be premiering some time in 2024, and will feature a returning staff and cast from the first anime series. To help hype up the premiere of the new series, Spice & Wolf is celebrating with a series of special new posters released each month. Previous posters released have shared fun looks at Holo, and the latest Holo poster has her suited up for the Fall Harvest season. Check it out below:

What to Know for the Spice & Wolf Revival

Spice & Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf is currently scheduled for a release in 2024 as part of the celebration for the 15th Anniversary of the original anime series. Takeo Takehashi will be returning from that first series to serve as chief director for the new anime at studio Passione, Hijiri Sanpei will be serving as director, Kevin Penkin will be composing the music, and ENISHIYA will be producing the new anime. The main two leads from that original anime will be returning as well with Jun Fukuyama as Kraft Lawrence and Ami Koshimnizu as Holo previously announced.

Spice & Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll alongside its debut in 2024, and they tease the new anime series as such, "Lawrence is a traveling merchant selling various goods from a horse-drawn cart. One day, he arrives at a village and meets a beautiful girl with the ears and tail of an animal! Her name is Holo the Wisewolf and she brings bountiful harvests. She wishes to return to her homeland, and Lawrence offers to take her. Now, the once-lonely merchant and the once-lonely wisewolf begin their journey north."

