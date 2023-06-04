My Hero Academia Creator Breaks the Fourth Wall With New Toga Art

My Hero Academia fans know the characters to watch, and Toga has been high on that list since day one. The deranged villain has come a long way since we met her, and Toga is still one of a kind as the manga enters its final act. Creator Kohei Horikoshi has never skimped when it comes to Toga's story, and now, he is breaking the fourth wall with the girl with some new art.

The sketch comes courtesy of Horikoshi on Twitter to celebrate the release of a new manga volume. As you can see below, the art shows Toga holding the new My Hero Academia release, and she is on the cover of the volume to boot.

"Volume 38 of My Hero Academia was released on June 2nd. I misunderstood and thought it would be released on June 4th. The cover is pink and purple with postcards included as extras. Good night," Horikoshi wrote.

As you can see, the cute artwork shows Toga in a bloody outfit as she holds My Hero Academia volume 38 to her face. With her eyes lidded, Toga looks as terrifying as ever here. She is surrounded by serrated knives and blood as those are her favorite things. But somehow, she has managed to keep her new manga volume pristine from the gore.

Obviously, this self-referential sketch has fans laughing, but it also goes to show how insanely talented Horikoshi is. He can easily break the fourth wall in clever ways, and while we don't see this too often in his manga, My Hero Academia does have its moments. As we all know, the villain Twice liked to make those nods whenever he appeared as the character was based on Deadpool. These days, Toga is the one carrying Twice's legacy into the manga's final act, and this My Hero Academia art proves the banner was passed perfectly.

If you are not caught up with the My Hero Academia manga, you can catch up now that the series is exploring its climax. Viz Media handles the story's publication in English, so you can find it through the Shonen Jump app. As for the My Hero Academia, the show wrapped season six earlier this year. Reports confirmed season seven is in the works, so you can binge the anime's current episodes on Crunchyroll as well as Hulu.

What do you think about this latest tribute to Toga...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.