My Hero Academia Swings High With Spider-Man in New Mod

There would be no My Hero Academia without Spider-Man. The creator of Shueisha's hit manga is one of the biggest fanboys of Spider-Man, after all. Marvel's friendly neighborhood hero has inspired millions over the years, and Kohei Horikoshi used his own inspiration to create My Hero Academia and its lovable lead. So now, it is only fitting that Izuku gets a taste of the Marvel Universe courtesy of a Spider-Man mod.

Yes, you read that right. A mod has gone live for Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and it is all about anime. The download comes from Tiago Maques (TCool_Games) as they found a way to put Deku into the Spider-Man game.

Deku is finally in Spider-Man Miles Morales with a lot of Suits!

Hope you guys like it!

Download: https://t.co/KATigsxxhr pic.twitter.com/shSYdLyxVi — Tiago Marques 🌀 (@TCool_Games) June 12, 2023

"Deku is finally in Spider-Man Miles Morales with a lot of suits," the mod creator shared. It turns out they were very serious about all the suits included in this mod. Not only does this mod allow gamers to play Izuku in the Miles Morales spin-off, but it gives them a plethora of costume choices. From his regular look to his winter outfit and vigilante costume, the mod has all of Deku's best looks, so My Hero Academia fans can go wild.

Of course, the unofficial mod has fans pleading for an official Marvel x My Hero Academia crossover. Horikoshi has drawn several nods to the Marvel Universe, but he has not inked any official content. Soon, the franchise will come closer to Spider-Man as the creative team behind My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is doing a Marvel manga. The crew will be inking a spin-off manga for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse featuring Doc Oc. The big manga is slated to drop this summer, so Marvel fans will want to keep an eye out for its release!

And of course, there is more on the horizon for Spider-Man. We know the Marvel hero is thriving in theaters courtesy of Miles' new animated feature. This fall will usher in a new era for the hero as Spider-Man 2 will launch on the PlayStation 5. The game promises to feature everyone from the Venom symbiote to Kraven, so gamers won't want to miss out on the release!

What do you think about this top-tier My Hero Academia crossover? Will you be checking out the Spider-Man manga by My Hero Academia's team? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.