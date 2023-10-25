Spider-Man: Octopus Girl Manga Reveals First Look

Spider-Man and Doctor Octopus are ready for the spotlight! Following the release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Marvel's friendliest hero is on everyone's mind. That is why Marvel Comics recruited a team of manga pros to create a brand-new Spider-Man manga. Now, we have been given a gorgeous peek at Spider-Man: Octopus Girl, and we are obsessed.

As you can see below, the official cover art of Spider-Man: Octopus Girl volume one has gone live. The art, which was penned by Betten Court, brings Peter Parker face to face with his classic foe, Doc Oc. However, there is a young girl stuck between the two characters, and Otoha Okutamiya is kind of a big deal.

After all, the new Spider-Man manga is set in a world where Doctor Octopus falls into a coma. While his usual body remains comatose, Doctor Octopus awakens in a different body elsewhere in Japan. It seems the villain has somehow overtaken the body of middle schooler Otoha, and no one – not even Peter Parker – knows.

From the chapters released to date, Spider-Man: Octopus Girl is pretty adorable. After all, Doctor Octopus is a pretty surly man, but we know there is a caring person hidden under all the madness. This new Marvel manga follows Otoha as she and Doctor Octopus get used to living in a single body. And in the face of Otoha's juvenile wisdom, well – even Doc Oc finds himself failing to challenge her wit.

At this point, Spider-Man: Octopus Girl is only available in Japan, but fans are hopeful Viz Media will bring it stateside. After all, the publisher has done this much for a few other recent Marvel series such as Deadpool: Samurai. Plus, the creators of Spider-Man: Octopus Girl brought My Hero Academia: Vigilantes to life, so you know the manga fandom is eager to see how this Marvel adaptation turns out!

What do you think about this first look at Spider-Man: Octopus Girl? Will you be checking out the new series? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!