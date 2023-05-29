Viral My Hero Academia Cosplay Gives Bakugo a High-Tech Upgrade

My Hero Academia has one of the biggest fandoms in anime, so of course, the competition is fierce so far as cosplays are concerned. Over the years, some of the best cosplayers in the world have tackled the franchise, and guys like Bakugo Katsuki have hundreds of thousands tributes to date. And now, one fan at MomoCon is gaining praise for their take on Dynamight.

As you can see below, ComicBook snapped a photo of Neverending Dreamz during a recent trip to Atlanta, GA. It was there the cosplayer showed up with one of the event's best takes on Bakugo we've ever seen. After all, the high-tech suit brings Bakugo's manga look to life with the help of remote-controlled bracers.

This Bakugo cosplay by Neverending Dreamz at #MomoCon is one of the best looks we’ve seen! pic.twitter.com/0Jbf2gKSW6 — Anime On ComicBook.com ➡️ MomoCon (@comicbookanime) May 27, 2023

Complete with lights and movable turret arms, this Bakugo cosplay is on another level. Speaking with Neverending Dreamz, we learned that this homage to Bakugo was completely handmade from the ground up. The look features everything from weathered battle accessories to armored plating and insulated lighting. Honestly, there is not one part of this My Hero Academia cosplay unworthy of praise, and we can confidently say Dynamight would approve of this look.

If you want to see more cosplays from Neverending Dreamz, you can find their portfolio on Instagram. As for My Hero Academia, the anime is currently working on season 7 behind the scenes. You can catch up on the superhero shonen through Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. My Hero Academia is also rolling along with its manga, and new chapters go out weekly courtesy of Viz Media. The manga's final act began a few months back and is going on strong with major revelations dropping left and right. So for more information on My Hero Academia, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he hasn't got an ounce of power in him. With no chance of ever getting into the prestigious U.A. High School for budding heroes, his life is looking more and more like a dead end. Then an encounter with All Might, the greatest hero of them all, gives him a chance to change his destiny..."

