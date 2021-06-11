Netflix's Splinter Cell Debuts First Image

✖

Splinter Cell is one of the greatest IPs to enter the gaming fandom. The action-pack espionage tale is all about secret missions and dangerous assassinations. It has been some time since Splinter Cell wowed fans with a new game, but the franchise is far from dead. After all, an anime is ready to expand the series, and fans just got a first look at it courtesy of Netflix.

Want to know more about the Splinter Cell anime? Well, we've got a bit to share. There is not much out on the title publicly, but this first look has fans plenty excited. You can check it out below:

Here's your first look at the Splinter Cell animated series, an adaptation of the bestselling @Ubisoft game. Derek Kolstad, creator of the John Wick franchise, is onboard to write the series.

#GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/c3vjJV0wfR — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021

At this point, Netflix has only given a first look at this show, but there is little other information out there. Fans can see how the franchise's main character Sam looks in all his anime glory, and it is pretty great. Now, fans are waiting to see if other game staples pop up in the anime, and - of course - they want to know who will voice the soldiers.

Splinter Cell will be overseen by Derek Kolstad, and his work will be familiar to you. After all, the writer is one of the influential voices in the John Wick franchise. The creator penned the script for Splinter Cell, so fans can expect some seriously delicious action from this upcoming original. The anime is one of several being worked on by Netflix that ties into the gaming world as Far Cry, Assassin's Creed, Castlevania, and Devil May Cry have all been announced.

What do you think about this first-look at Splinter Cell? Will you be watching this Netflix original? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.