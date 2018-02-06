This ‘Spongebob Squarepants’ Anime Shouldn’t Be So Good

If you were a fan of the first Spongebob Squarepants anime, then you are in for a treat. The crossover just got a bloody sequel, and it is something you have to see to believe.

Over on Twitter, Narmak shared their latest anime opening for Spongebob Squarepants. The over-dramatic reel re-imagines the silly Nickelodeon cartoon as a shonen title, but it seems like seinen may better describe this opening’s audience.

After all, this clip definitely was not meant for kids.

WHO DID THIS??!!!😩🤣 I did. The SpongeBob SquarePants Anime OP 2 is here baby. pic.twitter.com/yPmHPoiGYe — NARMAK (@NARMAK13) February 3, 2018

The video, which can be see above, starts out in a dark place. Patrick Star is dead, and fans find Spongebob and Sandy at the hero’s grave. Even Mr. Krabs has gathered to bid Patrick farewell, but Spongebob cannot take his friend’s death sitting down.

No, he needs to get revenge against Squidward for what happened. So, he injects himself with the Krusty Krab’s secret formula to power him up before he faces Squidward for an epic battle.

The reel’s blaring rock music makes the opening feel right at home with those from Bleach, and its animation is pretty slick. Spongebob is given more detailed facial features to express his anger, and Squidward even looks properly intimidating.

Oh, and kudos if you noticed the trailer’s sly nod to its polyamorous relationship. It looks like Squidward was having an affair with Spongebob and Patrick as two of the trailer’s scenes point out such a tryst. One moment shows the two friends posing for a sexy photo which Squidward has in his position. The other – well – it sees Spongebob holding an errands list for Squidward that includes him getting oral from the villain. So, you can handle that fan-fiction fantasy however you like…

Anime fans will be able to spot several allusions within this fan-made reel, but one show is more prominent than others. There are several nods to Naruto in this mash-up, but its end with Spongebob stresses the character’s likeness to Naruto Uzumaki. The Nickelodeon character becomes enveloped in a red aura as he fights Squidward, and the transformation looks much like Naruto’s bijuu mode. It is up to you to decide whether Sasuke is Patrick or Squidward in this scenario.

