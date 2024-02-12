SpongeBob's Super Bowl Show Goes Viral Over Leonardo DiCaprio Dig

SpongeBob SquarePants is the commentator we didn't know we needed. Last night, the Nickelodeon star made history at the Super Bowl as he covered the game with Patrick Star by his side. The special Nickelodeon broadcast went viral time and again during Super Bowl LVIII, and now one of the character's digs at Leonardo DiCaprio is going viral.

As you can see below, the entire thing was caught live as Super Bowl LVIII carried on. During the broadcast, SpongeBob (voiced by Tom Kenny) and Patrick (voiced by Bill Fagerbakke) carried on with Nate Burleson, a CBS Sports analyst. The coverage made sure to check on all the celebrities attending the game including Taylor Swift. But when DiCaprio came on screen, SpongeBob had an interesting comment.

SpongeBob makes a joke about Leonardo DiCaprio on the Nickelodeon #SuperBowl stream.



“Leonardo DiCaprio, 25! That’s his dating history.” pic.twitter.com/e8YXhj1czK — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 12, 2024

If you are unsure of the joke here, well – it is pretty targeted. DiCaprio is one of the most talented actors in Hollywood, but in the recent past, his dating history has earned him more headlines than ever. In the past, DiCaprio has been seen in public with a number of women all under the age of 25. While Gigi Hadid (27 years old) broke that trend, the actor has been linked with primarily women under 25 otherwise including Camila Morrone, Eden Poland, Juliette Perkins, Kelly Rohrbach, and more. When the actor dated other celebs like Gisele Bundchen and Blake Lively, the women were no older than 25 years old. Now, fans often joke online about DiCaprio dating very young women exclusively, and SpongeBob is in on it.

Of course, this joke was all in good fun, but it is certainly strange to hear it come from SpongeBob. It seems the whole joke has rolled off DiCaprio as he is keeping busy. The A-list actor is deep in award season given his promotions for Killers of the Flower Moon. The movie has been nominated for 10 Academy Awards including Best Director for Martin Scorsese.

