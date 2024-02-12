Nickelodeon Slimes Super Bowl Crowd

Nickelodeon is offering a much different kind of Super Bowl LVIII broadcast this year, and surprised fans in the crowd by sliming them ahead of halftime! Nickelodeon teamed up with CBS Sports this year for Super Bowl LVIII Live from Bikini Bottom, a special broadcast of the big game with members of SpongeBob SquarePants' cast in attendance to help call the game in cool ways. Nickelodeon fans might have previously seen how NFL Slimetime has offered a way to slime the crowd in previous games through augmented reality, but it's gone the extra mile for Super Bowl LVIII with a real sliming.

As one of the many wacky things that happened during the broadcast, a portion of the Super Bowl LVIII crowd was hit with some real actual slime from Nickelodeon during the early moments of the second quarter. It was a surprising moment during a wild evening for the broadcast that's really only getting started, and will likely be the start of many more wild things to come as the big game gets ready for halftime and the second half of the game. Check it out below as shared by CBS Sports.

Super Bowl LVIII on Nickelodeon

Airing exclusively with Nickelodeon as of Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. (ET), Super Bowl LVIII Live from Bikini Bottom features SpongeBob SquarePants (Tom Kenny) and Patrick Star (Bill Fagerbakke) joining the Nickelodeon booth alongside CBS Sports analyst Nate Burleson and play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle to help call the game. They are also joined by Sandy Cheeks (Carolyn Lawrence), making her sideline reporting debut with Larry the Lobster (Mr. Lawrence) providing more live commentary, and Dora the Explorer (Diana Zermeño) and Boots (Asher Colton Spence) on hand to help explaining penalty calls.

NFL Slimetime's Young Dylan and Dylan Schefter are also on hand to report live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. It all began with a new take on SpongeBob SquarePants' classic "Sweet Victory" performance from the "Band Geeks" episode, and was clearly going to have a ton of surprises for kids and their families who are watching the big game together.

