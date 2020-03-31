The Spring 2020 Anime You Need to Check Out

The Winter 2020 anime season started without a hitch as 2020 introduced us to a new wave of anime series that already have stacked up the competition for end of the year lists. But with the final week of many of these shows winding down, it’s time to usher in a brand new slate of anime projects for the Spring 2020 anime season. Amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, this new slate seems to be starting off as usual so it’s best to enjoy all of the new series coming this April.

But what is there to look forward to? Not only are we getting the debut of brand new original anime projects, but the debut of long awaited anime adaptations of fan favorite light novel and manga series! There are even a few adaptations we never expected to see such as the debut of the first Webtoon anime!

Not only that, it seems like the name of the game this time around is sequels. Many of the most anticipated premieres are second seasons or returns of fan favorite anime, and a few of them will even be coming to an end completely when the season’s over! With so many new anime to look forward to, which are the ones you should really keep an eye on?

ComicBook.com has gathered a few of our standout picks that will surely dominate the conversation for the next few months! Read on to see which of the Spring 2020 anime you should check out, and let us know which shows you’re excited to see in the comments!

Tower of God

Premiere Date: April 1st (Crunchyroll)

Kicking off the Spring 2020 anime season is one of the most surprising announcements of all! As one of the many Crunchyroll Originals projects in the pipeline, this new anime will be breaking ground and adapting a comic series published by Webtoon. It’s one of the many comics fans of Webtoon often bring up first when wishing for a potential anime, but it never seemed like it would actually happen. Written by SIU, Tower of God is one of the longest running Webtoon franchises with one of the most dedicated fanbases. It definitely has the potential to be best of the year material should everything work out.

Crunchyroll describes Tower of God as such, “A Crunchyroll and WEBTOON Production, based on the comic series ‘Tower of God’ created by SIU and published by WEBTOON, this dark fantasy action series centers on the journey of a young man as he battles his way through the mysterious Tower, building friendships, discovering the rules that govern this tower, and facing unimaginable terrors, as he strives to find the only friend he’s ever known.”

Digimon Adventure:

Premiere Date: April 5th (Streaming TBA)

As part of a celebration of the Digimon franchise’s 20th Anniversary, the story of the original eight DigiDestined from Digimon Adventure ended their story with Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna. But while this film ended things for the original team, it didn’t quite end things for good as we’ll be getting a brand new TV anime rebooting this original Digimon Adventure story.

This new reboot will be de-aging the original eight kids to Elementary School and feature a majority of the returning cast. This new series will also be bringing the Digital World into the modern era of 2020, so there will be all kinds of new changes and challenges that fans old and new will be sure to enjoy!

Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens

Premiere Date: April 4th (Streaming TBA)

In what seems like a trend these days with long running franchises, Yu-Gi-Oh will be celebrating its own 20th Anniversary with a new anime series. Unlike the character rosters of the past, this new series will be featuring children in Elementary School taking on what will most likely turn out to be dark gods threatening the universe or other dimensions like every entry in the franchise before.

This time around Yu-Gi-Oh Sevens will be introducing the “Rush Duel” mechanic that series hero Yuga Oda utilizes alongside his trusty Seventh Road Magician. Unfortunately there’s no word on an English language release slated for this newest anime just yet, but a franchise like this will not be left on the table for long!

Kingdom Season 3

Premiere Date: April 5th (FunimationNOW)

Kingdom‘s anime is probably one of the more divisive among anime fans as it garnered a lot of negative feedback over its use of CG animation. It’s been six years since those first two seasons wrapped, and fans have been wondering what the third season of the series will bring. Things have looked great so far with the first few trailers for the new season having a ton of promise ahead of its big comeback this April.

The new season will be produced with Studio Signpost (the new name for Pierrot Plus), and will be overseen by a completely new staff with director Kenichi Imaizumi (Reborn!) in tow. But there will be a returning cast with Masakazu Morita (Bleach, Dragon Ball Super) as Xin Li, Jun Fukuyama (Assassination Classroom, Blue Exorcist) as Zheng Ying, Rie Kugimiya (Fairy Tail, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood) as Diao He Liao and Hirofumi Nojima (Digimon Savers, Inazuma Eleven) as Tian Meng all confirmed for the new season.

Fruits Basket Season 2

Premiere Date: April 6th (FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll)

Fruits Basket fans got the surprise of a lifetime last year when a new anime series was launched. But unlike the first anime adaptation released nearly twenty years ago, this new anime is being overseen by original series creator Natsuki Takaya in an effort to create a more faithful adaptation this time around. The first season was already a huge hit with fans, but the second promises even more.

The first season came to an end with the tease of characters like Machi Kuragi being brought into the anime for the first time ever, and this means that many of the manga’s most famous moments will be animated for the first time too! We’re in brand new territory with this second season, and that’s super exciting!

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax

Premiere Date: April 9th (HIDIVE)

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Too left us on quite the cliffhanger ending, and fans of the anime have been waiting to see how it would be resolved for a few years now. Thankfully the anime will finally be coming back as part of the Spring season, but with an unfortunate caveat. The third season of the anime will serve as the last! Adapting the final volumes of Wataru Watari and Ponkan8’s original light novel series, My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected, this final season will close the book on the service club.

On the bright side of it being the final season, at least there’s a guarantee that there won’t be a massive cliffhanger for what’s to come next! Those were the major downsides of both the first and second seasons, but with the ending of the third, whatever end is here will undoubtedly be permanent. We’ll soon see how it all ends, for better or worse!

Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 2

Premiere Date: April 11th (FunimationNOW)

As one of the hugest surprises of 2019, Kaguya-sama: Love is War was a major hit with fans (even taking home a few Crunchyroll awards). The romantic “battles” between Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane as they try and get one another to confess first resulted in all sorts of wacky shenanigans and misunderstandings. The first season came to an end with the kind of conclusion that didn’t quite imply there would be a second one, but it’s a delight to have this anime on the way back!

With new characters adding a wrinkle into character dynamics like Miko Iino, there’s no telling how its central quartet of oddballs will bounce off of one another in the new season! If the comedy and cuteness here is anything close to the first season, then we’re going to be in for a great time!

Food Wars: The Fifth Plate

Premiere Date: April 11th (Crunchyroll)

Spring is the season of beginnings, but it will also be a season of endings for many of our favorite anime series. Food Wars‘ fifth season will be serving as the final one as it adapts the new status quo following a brief time skip from the end of the Central arc from last season. Adapting the controversial final few arcs of Yuto Tsukuda and Shun Saeki’s original manga series, the final season will be taking things out of Totsuki Academy’s grounds.

With new key characters changing the course for some of our favorite mainstays, the BLUE arc of the series pits Soma against some of the toughest chefs and challenges he has come across so far. The same goes for Erina, who surprisingly gets pulled into the middle of everything once more as it all comes to an end. Just what is waiting for us with this final round of dishes?

Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld Part 2

Premiere Date: April 25th (FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll)

The final series of the Spring 2020 anime series we’ll be highlighting here is both a return and finale. Sword Art Online’s third season is one of the most well received in the series since its very first season as the Alicization arc continues to adapt one of the longest arcs from Reki Kawahara’s original light novel series. It’s been one of the most intense in a long while too with the first half of War of Underworld kicking off a deadly and violent war.

With the final half of War of Underworld, the entire Alicization saga will be coming to a close. There’s a lot at stake with the promise of Kirito’s return to action, a final fight against Emperor Vecta, and a reunion between all of the Sword Art Online favorites we have come to love in the Underworld. It’s going to be an explosive one, and hopefully entertaining to boot!