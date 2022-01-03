Spy x Family Creator Readies for 2022 Anime With New Art

Spy x Family’s creator is getting ready for a huge new year with a special New Year’s Day sketch to kick off 2022! Tatsuya Endo’s original manga series has been a huge hit with fans ever since it started its run with Shueisha’s Jump+ app (and through Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library outside of Japan), and the manga following has been so dedicated that many fans felt like an anime adaptation was pretty much guaranteed to happen someday. Fans finally will be getting this wish later this year with the full debut of its official anime.

Spy x Family series creator Tatsuya Endo took to Twitter to look ahead to what’s to come for the franchise in 2022 with a cute new sketch of Anya and Bond readying for the new year of the tiger. Thanking fans for their support over the years and looking ahead to the next wave of the franchise for this coming year with both its running manga and new anime, Endo shared this cute new sketch! You can check it out below and get ready for this next year of Spy x Family too:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/_tatsuyaendo_/status/1477804662514675713?s=20

Spy x Family will be officially releasing its new anime this April as part of the Spring 2022 anime schedule, and it is scheduled to run for two cours overall. Produced by WIT Studio and CloverWorks, Crunchyroll will be streaming the new anime alongside its debut in Japan. They officially describe Spy x Family anime as such, “Everyone has a part of themselves they cannot show to anyone else. At a time when all nations of the world were involved in a fierce war of information happening behind closed doors, Ostania and Westalis had been in a state of cold war against one another for decades. The Westalis Intelligence Services’ Eastern-Focused Division (WISE) sends their most talented spy, “Twilight,” on a top-secretmission to investigate the movements of Donovan Desmond, the chairman of Ostania’s National Unity Party, who is threatening peace efforts between the two nations.

This mission is known as ‘Operation Strix.’ It consists of ‘putting together a family in one week in order to infiltrate social gatherings organized by the elite school that Desmond’s son attends.’ ‘Twilight’ takes on the identity of psychiatrist Loid Forger and starts looking for family members. But Anya, the daughter he adopts, turns out to have the ability to read people’s minds, while his wife, Yor, is an assassin! With it being in each of their own interests to keep these facts hidden, they start living together while concealing their true identities from one another. World peace is now in the hands of this brand-new family as they embark on an adventure full of surprises.”

What do you think? Are you ready for Spy x Family’s anime and manga takeover this year? What are you hoping to see most from the series before 2022 comes to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!