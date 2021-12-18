Spy x Family Shares First Full Trailer and New Cast Additions

Spy x Family has nailed down its release window alongside the addition of important new cast members for the anime’s upcoming debut! Tatsuya Endo’s original manga series has been one of the major standouts to come out of Shueisha’s Jump+ lineup in Japan, and fans always felt like it was a matter of time before an anime adaptation was announced. In fact, rumors had been swirling about an adaptation for the better part of a year. Now the anime has been not only confirmed, but has set a release window for its debut launch next year.

After being announced with a brief teaser trailer earlier this year with the confirmation that Takuya Eguchi will be the voice of Loid Forger, Spy x Family debuted a new trailer during Jump Festa 2022 that officially revealed that Saori Hayami (Yukino Yukinoshita in My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected, Yumeko Jabami in Kakegurui – Compulsive Gambler) will be the voice behind Yor Forger, and Atsumi Tanezaki (Juno in Beastars) will be the voice behind Anya. You can check out the first full trailer for Spy x Family below:

Spy x Family will be a joint production between WIT Studio and CloverWorks directed by Kazuhiro Furuhashi, with character designs provided by Kazuaki Shimada, and a score composed by [K]NoW_NAME. Scheduled for a release in April 2022 in Japan, it is currently scheduled to run for 2 cours of episodes (that means at least 23 or 24 episodes in total before the debut season comes to an end) and Crunchyroll has previously confirmed they will be streaming the new episodes outside of Japan alongside their premieres.

Crunchyroll describes Spy x Family as such, “Everyone has a part of themselves they cannot show to anyone else. At a time when all nations of the world were involved in a fierce war of information happening behind closed doors, Ostania and Westalis had been in a state of cold war against one another for decades. The Westalis Intelligence Services’ Eastern-Focused Division (WISE) sends their most talented spy, “Twilight,” on a top-secretmission to investigate the movements of Donovan Desmond, the chairman of Ostania’s National Unity Party, who is threatening peace efforts between the two nations.

This mission is known as ‘Operation Strix.’ It consists of ‘putting together a family in one week in order to infiltrate social gatherings organized by the elite school that Desmond’s son attends.’ ‘Twilight’ takes on the identity of psychiatrist Loid Forger and starts looking for family members. But Anya, the daughter he adopts, turns out to have the ability to read people’s minds, while his wife, Yor, is an assassin! With it being in each of their own interests to keep these facts hidden, they start living together while concealing their true identities from one another. World peace is now in the hands of this brand-new family as they embark on an adventure full of surprises.”

What do you think of the newest trailer for Spy x Family? How do you feel about the voices for the Forger Family trio so far? Where does it stack among your most anticipated 2022 releases?