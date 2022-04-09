Spy x Family Creator Celebrates Anime’s Premiere With New Art

Spy x Family’s original series creator, Tatsuya Endo, is honoring the premiere of the series’ new anime with some awesome new art! Tatsuya Endo’s original manga series has been one of the most popular franchises to ever come out of Shueisha’s Jump+ app, and it was such a success from the beginning among fans that it always seemed like it was poised for a major anime adaptation of its own someday. That anime adaptation is finally here as one of the many new series making their debut as part of the Spring 2022 anime schedule, and it’s a pretty big premiere!

Now that Spy x Family has debuted as part of the Spring 2022 anime schedule, the first episode of the series has introduced a whole new audience to its central premise of a spy needing to put a family together in order to accomplish his mission of getting close to a political target. It’s not only one of the most anticipated releases among fans, but with the creator as well as Tatsuya Endo has shared some special new art with not only the series’ official Twitter account but from their own page as well. You can check out the new sketches below:

If you wanted to check out Spy x Family for yourself, you can now find the anime streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu. They describe the series as such, “Everyone has a part of themselves they cannot show to anyone else. At a time when all nations of the world were involved in a fierce war of information happening behind closed doors, Ostania and Westalis had been in a state of cold war against one another for decades. The Westalis Intelligence Services’ Eastern-Focused Division (WISE) sends their most talented spy, “Twilight,” on a top-secretmission to investigate the movements of Donovan Desmond, the chairman of Ostania’s National Unity Party, who is threatening peace efforts between the two nations.”

The synopsis continues with, “This mission is known as ‘Operation Strix.’ It consists of ‘putting together a family in one week in order to infiltrate social gatherings organized by the elite school that Desmond’s son attends.’ ‘Twilight’ takes on the identity of psychiatrist Loid Forger and starts looking for family members. But Anya, the daughter he adopts, turns out to have the ability to read people’s minds, while his wife, Yor, is an assassin! With it being in each of their own interests to keep these facts hidden, they start living together while concealing their true identities from one another. World peace is now in the hands of this brand-new family as they embark on an adventure full of surprises.”

What do you think? Are you excited to check out Spy x Family’s anime? Where does it rank among your most anticipated premieres of the Spring? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!