Spy x Family May Have Competition Thanks to the New Anime Buddy Daddies

Looking at last year's anime releases, it would put things lightly to say Spy x Family was popular. The series was the biggest show to drop in Japan, and it dominated year-end streaming lists from Netflix to Amazon. It is no surprise the anime has already confirmed new projects are in the works, but in the meantime, another anime may fill the gap the Forger clan left in our hearts.

What could it be? Well, Buddy Daddies look like it may do the trick. The original anime is slated to drop in a few days, and what we've seen so far radiates Loid Forger energy.

(Photo: Aniplex)

If you have not heard about Buddy Daddies yet, you should know it has enough in common to entice Spy x Family fans to watch. The series will follow two men named Kazuki Kurusu and Rei Suwa as they go about life as assassins. However, the pair are thrown off when a young girl named Miri crosses their paths looking for her father. The trio ends up coming together as a ragtag family, and the show's footage so far balances action with slice-of-life goodness.

Spy x Family x Buddy x Daddies

Looking at its synopsis, you can piece together how Buddy Daddies appeals to Spy x Family fans. You have the found family element, and Miri is just as cute as Anya. The only things missing are a Cold War and unrequited love, but Buddy Daddies might have that waiting in the wings. After all, this series is an original one from P.A. Works, so anything could happen.

Right now, it is impossible to tell how Buddy Daddies will compare to Spy x Family, but its artwork and plot are most definitely worth checking out. The show is set to stream on Crunchyroll starting January 6th, so the title might be a breakout hit this winter. And if it does climb the ranks, maybe Miri and Anya will get to meet on the small screen someday.

Will you be watching Buddy Daddies when it drops? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.