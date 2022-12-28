Spy x Family Promo Celebrates Its 2022 Success

Spy x Family had a hugely successful year for both its anime and manga releases, and Shueisha is looking back on the franchise and celebrating its success this year with a special new promo! Tatsuya Endo's original manga was already one of the most successful releases to ever come out of Shueisha's Jump+ app heading into 2022, and that just sort of exploded thanks to the launch of its official anime adaptation throughout the Spring and Fall. Thanks to the anime hitting to such an extent with fans, the manga has reached tons of new milestones over the course of the year too.

Spy x Family is gearing up for an even bigger 2023 than it did this year, and thus Shueisha is going all out for the franchise with a special promo highlighting Loid, Yor, and Anya's best moments from the manga this year as it gets ready for 2023. It's a good demonstration of why the manga's already been such a huge hit before the anime even happened, and you can check out Spy x Family's special promo below:

How to Catch Up With Spy x Family's Anime and Manga

Spy x Family's manga is now breaking through its over 70 chapter mark with its latest releases, and you can keep up with the latest three releases completely for free (and the rest of the series with a paid subscription) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. As for the anime, you can now catch up with the first season of the series now streaming with Crunchyroll. With Season 2 and a movie coming up next year, now is the perfect time to jump in!

They tease Spy x Family as such, "Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

