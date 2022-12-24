Spy x Family Releases Poster for Season One Finale

Spy x Family has officially brought its first season to an end with the anime's newest episode, and the series is celebrating in style with an intense new poster teasing what went down in the big finale! The first half of the anime taking on Tatsuya Endo's original manga series kicked off earlier this Spring with the super spy Twilight needing to form a fake family in order for a slim chance of getting close to a new political target, but now it's all finally come to a head with the final episodes of the second half of the season airing through the Fall.

The final episode of Spy x Family features the first real meeting between Twilight and his actual target, Donovan Desmond, and it's the moment the series has been building towards. To mark such a massive occasion to end the season, Spy x Family has released a special new poster for Episode 25 of the series teasing this intense first contact between Loid Forger and the one he's been working towards together with Yor and Anya all this time:

Two fathers meet at last. pic.twitter.com/iMqIMmeumd — SPY x FAMILY EN (@spyfamily_en) December 24, 2022

How to Watch Spy x Family's Season Finale

The final episode of Spy x Family's first season is titled "First Contact," and you can now check it out streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the season finale as such, "A social gathering happens at Eden College once every half term. It is a strictly guarded event where only Imperial Scholars and their parents, the VIPs of Ostania, are allowed to go. Damian tells his brother that he'd like to see their father when he attends the event. Loid finds out about that and uses Damian to get close to his target."

READ MORE: Spy x Family Hypes Season 2 and Movie With First Trailer: Watch | Spy x Family Releases First Promo for Season Finale: Watch

The first season might have come to an end, but there are already some huge plans in the works for the anime's future. Spy x Family will be returning some time in 2023 with not only a full second season of the TV anime, but with a new original movie (touting its own original story) coming to theaters as well. That means that the first season was such a hit that there's no way the anime is slowing down any time soon!

What did you think of Spy x Family's big season finale? What did you think of the first season's run as a whole? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!