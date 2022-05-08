Spy x Family Releases Special Poster for Episode 5

✖

Spy x Family has finally released Episode 5 of the anime, and is honoring the newest episode's launch with a special new poster! Tatsuya Endo's original manga franchise is now bigger than it ever has been thanks to the successful debut of its official anime adaptation this Spring, and that dominance is only seeming to continue with each new episode of the series. The first few episodes of the series have shown how the Forger family has come together and challenged them with the tough interviews at Eden Academy. But it didn't quite go in the way that they would have wanted.

Spy x Family Episode 5 has finally released, and with it Anya, Loid, and Yor find out whether or not Anya was able to get into Eden Academy (and thus move Operation Strix forward) despite the harsh ending to the final actual interview. But that's not all that there is to look forward to in the episode as the Forger family will get to have their first real familial time together following all of that intensity from the new mission as well. You can get a tease for how wild this gets with the special new poster for Episode 5 below:

Episode 5 of Spy x Family is titled "Will They Pass or Fail?" and it's officially described by Crunchyroll as such, "The day that Eden College would announce the applicants that successfully got into the school had finally arrived, but Anya's number is not listed. The Forgers fall into the depths of despair but are greeted by Henderson. He praises them for their interview and tells them that Anya is at the top of the waiting list. Three days later, they find out that Anya got into the school! Franky comes over to celebrate with the Forgers and they all agree to reward Anya for working so hard. What Anya asks for..."

Crunchyroll has the entire run of Spy x Family released so far, and you can keep up with new episodes through them as well. They describe the new series as such, "Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

What do you think? How did you like Episode 5 of Spy x Family? How are you liking the anime's run so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!