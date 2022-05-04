Spy x Family Has Introduced One of Anime's Most-Hated Characters
Spy x Family has become the hit of the spring anime season for 2022, with the story of the Forger Family becoming the top anime series in Japan with only four episodes so far having been released. With the latest episode seeing Loid, Yor, and Anya attempting to gain entry into the prestigious Eden College, it seems that the fandom has decided to crown a new worst character in anime history, thanks in part to the actions of the headmaster known as Mr. Swan.
While the Forgers are able to overcome the wild initial trials of Eden College, their cover is nearly blown when they come into contact with Headmaster Swan, who certainly has no love lost for the Forger Family. Attempting to slip up the trio in their test, Yor and Loid nearly kill the hated anime character in the process, coming to the realization that they might think more highly of their fake family unit than they originally thought.
The official description of Spy x Family's fourth episode from Crunchyroll reads as such:
"The day they had been preparing for has finally arrived! The Forgers are fully prepared and head to the interview. As soon as they enter the school grounds, Loid feels someone watching them. All of the applicants were being observed from the shadows by the instructors of the academy. The exam had already begun. Housemaster Henderson, who would be grading their performance, kept a keen eye on how the Forgers were acting and seeing if they were truly worthy of the prestigious Eden College."
It Has Begun
prevnext
He just turned himself to the most hated anime character in history pic.twitter.com/EiTLMkVAJC— nanbread (@killernan77) April 30, 2022
No Crying Allowed
prevnext
Anya crying isn't allowed pic.twitter.com/PWxJZxAvKO— nanbread (@killernan77) April 30, 2022
Leave Me And My Child Alone
prevnext
Mama Yor said : Don't mess with my childhttps://t.co/t1LuHzYuuQ— Ros🌸 | Check Pinned📌 (@Hyungt1) May 2, 2022
Fullmetal Alchemist Might Be The Victor
prevnext
some people have only seen like 2-3 animes pic.twitter.com/XZzwVs0pMI— Myrmonden (@Myrmonden) April 30, 2022
It Burns!
prevnext
You say that until you remember— Sir Render (@render_sir) May 1, 2022
this Alternate Universe XD pic.twitter.com/GldoPnXPwN
Is It Still Gabi?
prevnext
I thought that it was her… pic.twitter.com/23nqWG723e— Anthony 🌸🌼 (@tonytheghoul) April 30, 2022
Counting His Lucky Stars
prevnext
He better count his lucky stars that it was Housemaster Henderson that punched him and Loid or Yor pic.twitter.com/D9700FGZJA— tay💗 (@MyFlower619) May 1, 2022
One Piece With A Solid Choice
prev
Hey now. Let's not jump to conclusions....he's a close second. This guy is the no1 will punch any day of anime pic.twitter.com/plAeJ7Hjir— Dabeggu (@pavgiot) May 1, 2022