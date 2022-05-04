Spy x Family Has Introduced One of Anime's Most-Hated Characters

Spy x Family has become the hit of the spring anime season for 2022, with the story of the Forger Family becoming the top anime series in Japan with only four episodes so far having been released. With the latest episode seeing Loid, Yor, and Anya attempting to gain entry into the prestigious Eden College, it seems that the fandom has decided to crown a new worst character in anime history, thanks in part to the actions of the headmaster known as Mr. Swan.

While the Forgers are able to overcome the wild initial trials of Eden College, their cover is nearly blown when they come into contact with Headmaster Swan, who certainly has no love lost for the Forger Family. Attempting to slip up the trio in their test, Yor and Loid nearly kill the hated anime character in the process, coming to the realization that they might think more highly of their fake family unit than they originally thought.

The official description of Spy x Family's fourth episode from Crunchyroll reads as such:

"The day they had been preparing for has finally arrived! The Forgers are fully prepared and head to the interview. As soon as they enter the school grounds, Loid feels someone watching them. All of the applicants were being observed from the shadows by the instructors of the academy. The exam had already begun. Housemaster Henderson, who would be grading their performance, kept a keen eye on how the Forgers were acting and seeing if they were truly worthy of the prestigious Eden College."