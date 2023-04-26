Spy x Family Creator Inks Their Top Characters as 007 Spies

When it comes to new anime, few series can hold a candle to Spy x Family. The industry has plenty of hits on hand like Oshi no Ko and even Lycoris Recoil, but there is something that sets Spy x Family apart. The slice-of-life spy manga has become a hit thanks to its joint anime. And now, the manga's creator is celebrating their top heroes with a James Bond-esque makeover.

The update comes from Tatsuya Endo as you can see below. After all, the mangaka released a new poster for Spy x Family ahead of an art event in Japan. It is there you can see all of the manga's top characters in gear, and their sleek outfits would earns a thumbs up from Bond himself.

Spy x Family Exhibition

illustration by Tatsuya Endo pic.twitter.com/W2SW3ipUUK — Shonenleaks (@sh0nenleaks) April 25, 2023

As you can tell, Agent Twilight looks as suave as ever in his pitch-black suit. Paired with a tie and a pistol, the man looks ready to sharpshoot anyone in his area, and the same goes for Yuri. After all, the secret police officer has some cuffs in hand, so it would be wise to stay out of Yuri's way here.

Of course, Yor has also been given a power suit of her own, and it matches the one gifted to Twilight's fellow agents. As for the rest of the poster, Spy x Family puts its focus on its young heroes. From Damian to Becky and Anya, the whole Eden College gang is seen wearing adorable suits. Becky can be seen in a jacket-skirt combo while Anya wears the cutest little suit imaginable. The kids are also joined by Bond himself as the dog is rocking a bowtie and bowler hat. So if we may say, the Spy x Family gang looks impressive here.

It is nice to see this special tribute from Endo because the artist is busy enough as is. They are still rolling out weekly updates to Spy x Family, and that isn't even counting their oversight on the anime. Following the success of season one, Spy x Family has a movie and a new season in the works. You can binge the current Spy x Family anime on Hulu or Crunchyroll right now. So for more details on the hit anime, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Master Spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

What do you think about this Spy x Family tribute?