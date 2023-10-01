Spy x Family Creator Announces Manga Delay

Spy x Family's manga missed out on the newest chapter update over this past weekend, and the creator behind it all surprised fans with the announcement of a major delay! Spy x Family's manga just recently worked its way through the climax of one of its biggest arcs yet that nearly ruined Operation Strix, and Twilight and the other members of WISE are still working their way through the fallout of everything that happened through the mission. But as the wind down of the arc continues, the creator behind it all announced there's going to be a bit of a wait before the next chapter.

Spy x Family Chapter 88 of the manga was previously slated to release on Monday, October 2nd in Japan (and thus available on October 1st in international territories), but series creator Tatsuya Endo surprised fans on social media with the announcement that there would be a delay for the next chapter until Monday, October 16th due to the creator not being able to submit the manuscript in time. Apologizing to fans for the wait, Endo also shared a sketch of Twilight and Nightfall while Franky begs for forgiveness. Check it out:

Where to Catch Up With Spy x Family

Spy x Family's manga is currently available to read (with the three most recent chapters being available for free) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. Thankfully the anime is coming back soon too with its return planned for the Fall 2023 anime schedule. Premiering on October 7th, the new season will be exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll. This is all before the very first movie for the franchise, Spy x Family Code: White, premieres in theaters across Japan later this December too.

You can currently catch up with the anime's first season of Spy x Family streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the Spy x Family anime as such, "World peace is at stake and secret agent (aka Loid Forger) must undergo his most difficult mission yet—pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin and neither knows each other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who's a telepath."

