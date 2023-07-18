Spy x Family Exec Reveals the Anime’s Most Difficult Demand

Spy x Family made its debut last spring, and in a year’s time, the series has become a full-blown phenomenon. The Forger Family has the anime fandom wrapped around its finger ahead of season two. With so many expectations over its head, the Spy x Family team has a lot to do between now and the anime’s comeback. And in a recent interview, the president of WIT Studio spoke with ComicBook about the show’s most difficult demand.

During a recent trip to Los Angeles, George Wada spoke with us about his tenure on Spy x Family. He spoke at length about his interest in the manga before Spy x Family was up for an anime license. It turns out WIT Studio fought hard for the right to animate Tatsuya Endo’s manga, and when work began behind the scenes, Wada was in for an important lesson…

What was the lesson, you may ask? Well, it is all about being cute. Wada said he was forced to adapt his usual art style because Spy x Family demands to be drawn in a cute manner.

“The biggest challenge I faced was having to drawn in a cute manner, having to learn that,” Wada told ComicBook. “CloverWorks helped me greatly in that [change].”

Of course, you can see why Wada had such issues after looking at the work WIT Studio has done. The company made a name for itself after tackling Attack on Titan, and that series is anything but cute. WIT Studio was also in charge of Vinland Saga for a time as well as The Ancient Magus’ Bride. The company does not due cute very often, but Spy x Family helped open the studio’s door. After all, Ranking of Kings is pretty darn cute, and the show just returned for a special this year following its top-tier premiere.

Spy x Family may have presented a challenge for Wada at WIT Studio, but it seems his team was able to work through its doubts. The company paired with CloverWorks beautifully to bring the anime’s first season to life. This winter will mark the Forger Family’s return to the screen with an original movie before season two launches in 2024. So if you are not caught up on Spy x Family, we suggest you brush up on the anime ASAP.

Want to know more about Endo’s hit series? You can read the official synopsis for Spy x Family below:

“Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn’t know is that the wife he’s chosen is an assassin and the child he’s adopted is a telepath!”

What do you think about this Spy x Family confession? Do you think the anime's studios nailed the task?