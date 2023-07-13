Spy x Family Creator Welcomes Anya to Street Fighter in New Sketch

At this year's Anime Expo, an unforeseen crossover uniting the worlds of video games and anime was announced. With the recent release of the video game, Street Fighter 6, the Forger Family have found themselves entering the world tournament as a result. While Capcom has yet to reveal if any of the Forgers will become playable characters in the fighting game, Spy x Family creator, Tatsuya Endo, has taken matters into his own hands when it comes to Anya taking on the role of "World Warrior".

The Street Fighter franchise has found itself crossing over into the world of anime quite a bit in the past. First starting with Street Fighter II: The Animated Movie in 1994, the story of the World Warriors would continue in the anime realm with the likes of Street Fighter II V, Street Fighter Alpha: The Animation, and Street Fighter: The New Challengers to name a few. Outside of a promotional image that sees Yor Forger taking on Chun-Li, little is known as to the extent between Capcom's legendary fighting game and Spy x Family's upcoming movie dropping later this year in Japan. Should any of the Forgers find their way into the world of Street Fighter, they would be in for the biggest battles of their lives.

Spy x Fighter

Tatsuya Endo, the mangaka who continues telling the story of the Forgers in the official manga series, shared new art of Anya. Giving the youngest member of the Forger Family an outfit similar to Chun-Li's, Endo went so far as to state that he has a history playing the Street Fighter franchise. Here's the translation of the Tweet you can check out below, "When I was a kid, I only played Street Fighter Third Strike 2. Even when I was studying how to draw, I used to look back at Capcom Design Works until the pages fell apart."

Spy x Family has a big year ahead of it in 2023. Aside from the second season arriving this fall, the Forger Family will also receive their first film this winter in Spy x Family Code: White. Thanks to the success of the franchise, there's sure to be more animated adventures in the future for Loid, Yor, Anya, and Bond.

What do you think of Anya's new fit? Do you think we'll see a Forger in Street Fighter? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Forgers.