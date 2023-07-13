Spy x Family Creator Lends Anya to Mission: Impossible in New Sketch

Spy x Family may not be rolling out new episodes right now, but the series is keeping itself busy amidst the hiatus. The anime team is working on the first Spy x Family movie, and of course, the manga is thriving with regular updates. Creator Tatsuya Endo is no doubt enjoying the ride, and now, the artist has given Anya Forger a Hollywood makeover in honor of a special series collab.

After all, Spy x Family is ready to meet one of Hollywood's top spies. The anime announced a collaboration with Mission: Impossible this week, and now Anya seems to be training for the event.

As you can see above, Anya was drawn recently by Endo as a member of Ethan Hunt's crew. The pink-haired girl is shown connected to wires as she makes her way into an empty room. Dressed in stealth gear, Anya looks very serious in this shot even with her goofy face. The esper is also rocking all sorts of high-tech equipment so she can speak with her team, and we are sure Franky is the one fielding that communication.

Obviously, this shot shows Anya doing a stunt straight out of Mission: Impossible, and she is doing it well. There is no doubt Loid has raised her well given her skill in this. We're sure Yor would be proud of her daughter if she could see this, but in the meantime, Ethan Hunt will pile on the praise.

Obviously, Spy x Family and Mission: Impossible have struck a deal to promote one another as the Tom Cruise-led flick prepares to premiere. The movie will launch in U.S. theaters this weekend. As for the Spy x Family movie, it is slated to debut later this winter. Right now, you can binge all of Spy x Family season 1 on Crunchyroll, so you can read the anime's official synopsis below for more details:

"Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

