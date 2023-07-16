Japan’s Most Famous Cosplayer Highlights Spy x Family’s Yor Forger

Japan’s most famous cosplayer is showing Spy x Family some love by deciding to highlight the Thorn Princess, Yor Forger! The anime taking on Tatsuya Endo’s original Spy x Family manga series has been one of the most notable releases of the last couple of years as the popularity of the franchise has exploded in the time since. This is all due to the strength of the core trio who make up the Forger family with a super spy, an assassin, and a child with psychic powers. And as the anime’s first season ran, fans grew to love each of these characters even more.

Spy x Family fans each have their own favorites, but it’s hard to deny how popular Yor has been with fans overall. The assassin has only been seen in deadly action a few times in the anime so far (which will definitely change with a major arc coming in the second season), but the few times have had such an impact that Yor’s exploded with all sorts of great tributes from fans. This includes the latest tribute from Enako, who currently is the most popular cosplayer in Japan with a Twitter following of over two million at the time of this writing. You can check out Enako’s take on Spy x Family’s Yor Forger below:

How to Catch Up With Spy x Family

The Spy x Family is bigger than ever this year too as not only will Spy x Family make its comeback with Season 2 later this year during the Fall 2023 anime schedule, but with a new movie hitting theaters across Japan later this December. Titled Spy x Family Code: White, this new movie will feature an original story not seen in the manga so fans will be able to jump in without worry! But you can prepare for both the new Spy x Family movie and Season 2 of the anime by checking out Spy x Family Season 1 now streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease the Spy x Family anime as such, “Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn’t know is that the wife he’s chosen is an assassin and the child he’s adopted is a telepath!”

