Spy x Family Episode 34 Images Released

Spy x Family season two has been a powerhouse since it began. After a stellar debut, the Spy x Family anime has taken over the fandom, and the Forger Family is to thank. Now, the show is preparing for its next update, and we've been given a first look at what episode 34 has to offer.

As you can see below, the first images from Spy x Family episode 34 are live. The stills focus on the Forger Family as they experience an array of emotions. While Loid looks shocked, we can see Anya looking overjoyed about something off screen. And as Yor continues to pursue her target, the assassin looks downright vicious.

If you are not caught up with Spy x Family season two, you should know the anime is in the midst of a new arc. The show kickstarted its Cruise Ship storyline a few weeks back, and it has been a wild adventure for Anya. While Loid is doing covert reconnaissance on the ship, Yor has put her assassin skills to the test. After all, her handlers gave Yor a high-profile target to take out on this cruise, and Anya has been doing her best to mediate the situation.

For those wanting to binge Spy x Family, it is easier to find the anime now than ever. The show is streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. So for more information on Spy x Family, you can read its official synopsis below:

"World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet-pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin and neither knows each other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who's a telepath!"

