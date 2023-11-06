Spy x Family Movie Announces U.S. Theatrical Run

Spy x Family is back with season two, and it won't be long before the anime takes on its next big break. After all, the Forger Family is gearing up for its first feature-length outing. Spy x Family Code: White will go live next month, and we have learned more about the movie's drop in the United States.

As it turns out Crunchyroll will bring Spy x Family to theaters in North America as well as other global markets. At this time, Crunchyroll has said Spy x Family Code: White will begin screening in 2024. At this time, no specific release date has been announced for the movie's stateside launch, but fans are definitely eager to learn more.

If you are not familiar with this upcoming anime feature, Spy x Family Code: White is slated to debut in Japan at the end of December. The movie will be set within the confine of season two, but it will not be penned by series creator Tatsuya Endo. Writer Ichiro Okouchi will oversee the story while director Takashi Katagiri takes things from there.

As for its story, Spy x Family Code: White will follow Loid as the spy's life is turned upside down. When told he will be replaced in Operation Strix, Loid must work with Anya to win a cooking competition at school to prevent himself from being removed from the assignment. To help Anya, Loid takes his family on a trip to the meal's home region to learn all the best recipes, but his travels will bring the Forgers up against a villain who plots against the world's peace.

If you are not caught up with Spy x Family season two now that it is airing, you can catch up easily enough. The show can be found streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll. So for more information on Spy x Family, you can read its official synopsis below:

"World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet-pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin and neither knows each other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who's a telepath!"

What do you think about this upcoming Spy x Family film? Will you be tuning in? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!