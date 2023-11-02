Spy x Family: Code White TV Spot, Character Posters Released

2023 only has November and December left in its timeframe, but that isn't stopping Spy x Family from making good use of the final two months of the year. With the second season of the anime adaptation in full swing, the first full feature-length film will be arriving in Japanese theaters this winter. To get fans prepped for the new movie, Spy x Family: Code White has released a new set of character posters along with a new television spot to give anime viewers a better idea of what is to come.

Spy x Family: Code White will be an entirely original story, meaning that it didn't initially have a part to play in either the manga or the anime television series. While Code White might be a fresh story for the Forgers, fans of the series might breathe a sigh of relief as its story is written by series creator Tatsuya Endo. Much like the premise of the series itself, Code White is able to blend humor with espionage action in giving the Forgers a hilarious premise to overcome. Attempting to create a special dish for the principal of Eden Academy to keep his position as a master spy for the organization Strix, the Forgers find themselves going to the dish's point of origin and find themselves in a sticky situation.

Spy x Family: Code White Assembles The Forgers

Like many installments of the anime series, Code White will see the Forgers wearing some new outfits on their latest mission. At present, Spy x Family's first film has yet to receive a North American release date, meaning that if it does come to the West, it will most likely be in 2024. Considering anime's continued popularity around the world, it might only be a matter of time before the Forgers hit western theaters.

"SPY x FAMILY – CODE:WHITE" Character Visuals. pic.twitter.com/VpNRqzkPX7 — Anime News And Facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) November 2, 2023

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out Spy x Family's anime series, it can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll and Hulu. Here's how Crunchyroll describes the anime show, "Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment – to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"