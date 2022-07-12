Spy x Family Cosplay Goes Viral For Hilarious Spin on The Forgers

Spy x Family fans will have to wait until October to dive back into the lives of the Forger Family, with the first thirteen episodes of the series bringing the first cours to a close earlier this summer. With the wild popularity of the series produced by Wit and CloverWorks, it's no surprise that there has been plenty of cosplay to bring the likes of Loid, Yor, and Anya to life, with a pair of Cosplayers attending Anime Expo and going viral for their rather unique take on the mother and daughter of the Forger Clan.

Anya and Yor have formed a strong bond since the Thorn Princess was chosen to be the wife of Loid, a necessity in the spy Twilight accomplishing his task to maintain the peace between two warring nations that are on the brink. With the young telepath knowing her mother's secret identity, thanks in part to her ability to read minds, Anya loves her new mother all the same. With Anya being accepted into the prestigious school known as Eden College, Yor has been far more focused on her part in the family than her duties as a world-class assassin through her training as a mercenary for hire still shines through regularly.

Twitter User Deb Aoki spotted these two hilarious cosplayers that shared a decidedly different look for both Anya and Yor, with the daughter of the Forger Family towering over their mother at this year's Anime Expo, helping the cosplay itself to go viral thanks to Spy x Family:

Best Spy x Family cosplay at #AnimeExpo2022 ? Maaaaybe? pic.twitter.com/seTEEd9DMQ — Deb Aoki (@debaoki) July 2, 2022

While Spy x Family will return this October via its anime adaptation, the manga series by Tatsuya Endo marches forward. With the mangaka not hinting at an end for the series, the anime adaptation from CloverWorks and Wit might still have several seasons ahead of it and maybe a movie or two. The series following the Forger Family has become the most-watched anime on air in Japan, with streaming services like Crunchyroll helping to bolster the series' popularity around the world. Needless to say, it looks as though Loid, Yor, and Anya have a bright future ahead of them, even with various challenges still coming their way.

What do you think of this hilarious cosplay twist for Yor and Anya? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Forger Family.