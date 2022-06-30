Spy x Family Poster Pitches the Anime's Best Movie

Spy x Family is the hit of the spring season, continuing into the summer season of 2022 as it wraps its first cours following the twelfth episode that focused on the Forger Family. While each of the members of the Forger Clan are harboring their own secret, Loid's hidden life as a master spy was reflected in an in-universe series known as "Bondman", with one fan artist recreating the spy series in a new movie poster that shifts the aesthetics of many of the main characters of the anime adaptation that spawned from the mind of creator Tatsuya Endo.

Bondman has been the television show of choice for Anya, the young telepath who acts as the lynchpin to achieving the goal of the master spy known as Twilight. Following Anya's acceptance into Eden College, an anime-only adventure saw the Forgers recreating a Bondman adventure that had Loid wearing the outfit of this television spy, creating some hilarious hijinks along the way.

Twitter Artist Roll Round created this stylish new poster that imagines what the Forger Family might have looked like in an official Bondman film, playing off the earlier events of the first season that saw Loid attempting to make his way through a series of challenges from both the spy organization known as WISE as well as his own family:

If you somehow haven't had the chance to dive into the world of Spy x Family, the streaming service of Crunchyroll has offered the following description for the franchise that sees each of its main players harboring some big secrets:

"Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

