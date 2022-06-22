This Cute Spy x Family x Kaguya-sama: Love is War Mash-Up Goes Viral

Spy x Family and Kaguya-sama: Love is War have gone viral with a cute new mash-up video that perfectly brings the two of their franchises together in a great way! Both of these franchises have made their premiere as part of the Spring 2022 anime schedule, and that means as the Summer heats up the both of them are getting ready to end their runs as well. Both of these franchises have been the high points of the Spring overall among fans, and it's clear that both of the anime are in the midst of a bright future for each of them.

The core cast of Kaguya-sama: Love is War undergo many different looks and outfits over the course of their series, but it's a much different case for Spy x Family. The Forger Family are very much trying to keep major secrets from one another as well, but there's a potential burgeoning romance at the center of it all that fans want to see develop in the same way as Aka Akasaka's romantic manga series. Now a mash-up of the two series from a fan on BilliBilli has gone viral with fans for just how well it blends the series, and you can check it out below:

Yoo this is Amazing!

SPY x FAMILY x Love is War pic.twitter.com/tuhPVUsi2g — AnimeHype (@_AnimeHype) June 18, 2022

Both series can now be found with Crunchyroll. Kaguya-sama's third season is officially titled Kaguya-sama: Love is War -Ultra Romantic-, and Crunchyroll officially describes the new season as such, "Shuchiin Academy—an elite school where the most gifted students flock to. It is also where its Student Council brought together Vice President Kaguya Shinomiya and President Miyuki Shirogane. While everyone expected a speedy courtship and agreed that the two geniuses would make the perfect couple, the pair, it seems, has too much pride to confess their true feelings for one another! 'By what means shall I make the other confess?' The two remain fully committed in devising a highly cerebral strategy in this cunning war of love... Will they take their relationship to the next level by the final day of Shuchiin Academy's culture festival!?"

As for Spy x Family, the series is described as such, "Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

How do you feel about both Spy x Family and Kaguya-sama: Love is War's runs this Spring? Which anime have you enjoyed the most out of the two? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!