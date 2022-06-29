Spy x Family Stars Reveal Special Drawings of Their Characters

The first cours of Spy x Family came to a close with the release of its twelfth episode earlier this month, with the anime series from Wit Studio and CloverWorks set to return this October to finish out season one. With the Forger Family attempting to complete their mission for Loid, the master spy known as Twilight, the Japanese voice actors that bring the series to life in Japan attempted to draw their individual characters to varying results.

Currently, Spy x Family has yet to confirm if a second season is on the way, though considering the fact that the anime series has become the most-watched in Japan, it's a surefire bet that the Forgers' story will continue as there is still plenty of material from the manga that has yet to be adapted to the small screen. For a number of anime series, the franchises released the news of a series continuing following the arrival of a season finale, so we wouldn't be surprised if the second season of Spy x Family will be confirmed later this year as the first season draws to a close.

The Japanese voice actors that bring Loid, Yor, and Anya to life attempted to draw their own characters, with Takuya Eguchi, Saori Hayami, and Atsumi Tanezaki taking the opportunity to show off their artistic skills as they wait for the arrival of the final episodes of Spy x Family's first season:

Spy x Family's Japanese voice actors for Loid, Anya, & Yor draw the characters! pic.twitter.com/29lwpmW0L1 — SPY x FAMILY🔎 (@SpyFamilyManga) June 25, 2022

Spy x Family is currently streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll, with the latter offering an official description for the series if you have yet to dive into the lives of the Forger Family:

"Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

What do you think of the artistic renditions of the Forgers from their Japanese voice actors? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of spies and assassins.