Spy x Family Releases Ending for the New Anime: Watch

Spy x Family is moving forward as part of the Spring 2022 anime season, and the newest episode has finally given fans a look at its official ending theme sequence! Like much new releases fans get to check out every year, the anime adaptation of Tatsuya Endo's Spy x Family eschewed the traditional opening and ending theme sequence packaging for the first two episodes in order to fit more of the material from the manga. The opening theme sequence finally made its debut with the second episode, and now that the third is here fans have finally got the debut of its official ending theme sequence.

Spy x Family has aired its third episode showing off the first real look at the new Forger family all put together, and to celebrate the main trio finally becoming a family, the third episode also debuted the chill ending theme sequence. The ending theme is titled "Kigeki" as performed by Gen Hoshino, and teases some of the characters who have yet to make their debut in the anime but are very important to Anya's coming school life. You can check out the ending theme sequence for Spy x Family below:

If you wanted to catch Spy x Family for yourself now that the anime is in full swing, you can find the new episodes streaming with Crunchyroll. They begin to describe the series as such, "Everyone has a part of themselves they cannot show to anyone else. At a time when all nations of the world were involved in a fierce war of information happening behind closed doors, Ostania and Westalis had been in a state of cold war against one another for decades. The Westalis Intelligence Services' Eastern-Focused Division (WISE) sends their most talented spy, "Twilight," on a top-secretmission to investigate the movements of Donovan Desmond, the chairman of Ostania's National Unity Party, who is threatening peace efforts between the two nations."

The synopsis continues with, "This mission is known as 'Operation Strix.' It consists of 'putting together a family in one week in order to infiltrate social gatherings organized by the elite school that Desmond's son attends.' 'Twilight' takes on the identity of psychiatrist Loid Forger and starts looking for family members. But Anya, the daughter he adopts, turns out to have the ability to read people's minds, while his wife, Yor, is an assassin! With it being in each of their own interests to keep these facts hidden, they start living together while concealing their true identities from one another. World peace is now in the hands of this brand-new family as they embark on an adventure full of surprises."

What do you think? How do you like Spy x Family's opening and ending theme sequences? What are you thinking of the new anime so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!