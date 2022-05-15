Spy x Family Episode 7 Promo Released

✖

Spy x Family has officially reached the halfway point of its debut anime run with its latest episode, and has now given fans the first look at what to expect next with a promo for Episode 7 of the anime! The first half of Spy x Family's debut cour has been spent watching each of the members of the Forger family coming together and making adjustments to how they now need to live their new familial lives. But now that they have settled into their roles, it's time for Anya to take the lead as she enrolls in Eden Academy in full.

While it was very important for the super spy Twilight to get a child enrolled in Eden Academy in the first place for Operation Strix to succeed, it's even more important for that child themselves to succeed in the school in order to open up one of the few opportunities for Twilight to get closer to his political target. Anya's first day in the school already came with a ton of new issues, and the promo for Episode 7 of the series begins her school life in full as she tries to make up for her fight with Damian Desmond. You can check out the promo for Episode 7 below as spotted by @SpyFamilyManga on Twitter:

Episode 7 of Spy x Family is titled "The Target's Second Son" and as the title implies will be focusing more on Damien, the son of Twilight's primary target. Part of Twilight's plan was to get Anya closer to this young kid to open up more opportunities to meeting his father, but his first meeting with Anya ended with her punching him in the face. Now that they have gotten off to such a bad first impression, it's up to Anya (and Loid sneaking through the school) to try and get closer to Damien anyway in order to help her new dad.

Basically, the shenanigans are only getting started from here so if you wanted to catch up you can now stream Spy x Family with Crunchyroll. They describe the series as such, "Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

What do you think? How are you liking Spy x Family's anime so far? What are you hoping to see from Anya in the next episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!