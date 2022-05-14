Spy x Family Celebrates Episode 6 With New Poster

✖

Spy x Family has now reached the halfway point of its debut anime run this Spring, and it has now celebrated Episode 6's release with a special new poster! The anime taking on Tatsuya Endo's original manga series had spent the first half of its episodes seeing the super spy Twilight putting together a new family in order to move ahead with the top secret Operation Strix, and now that both Anya and Yor have forged their roles it's time to Anya to take the reins for the next half of the cour as she makes her way through life at Eden Academy.

After seeing just how tough of a process it was to even get into this school in the first place, the newest episode then reveals it's going to be a tough life for Anya from here on out. You decides to be a parent in the only way she can and trains Anya to deliver a clean punch, and while that comes to play later, the training between the two of them has been given the spotlight in the newest poster for the anime celebrating Episode 6's release. You can check it out below from the series' official Twitter account:

Episode 6 of Spy x Family is titled "The Friendship Scheme" and Crunchyroll teases it as such, "Anya's uniform is finished. Loid has to go to a WISE strategy meeting, so he has Yor pick up the uniform as he heads to the safe house. At the meeting, he finds out that Anya will have to receive 8 Stellar Stars and become an Imperial Scholar at Eden College in order for him to successfully complete Operation Strix. Meanwhile, Anya is very excited about getting her new uniform. But there are always criminals on the lookout for wealthy students from Eden College and Anya gets targeted by a group of hoodlums."

Crunchyroll has the entire run of Spy x Family released so far, and you can keep up with new episodes through them as well. They describe the new series as such, "Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

