Spy x Family’s First Episode Is Now Online

The spring anime season is in full swing for 2022, and one of the biggest anime series of the year has just landed, as Spy x Family has released its first episode onto the streaming service Crunchyroll. With the manga originally arriving in 2019, CloverWorks and Wit Studio are teaming up to tell the tale of Twilight, a master spy that has to forge a new family in order to accomplish his mission, with his newly found wife and daughter harboring major secrets of their own.

To help in celebrating this highly anticipated release, the creator of the original manga, Tatsuya Endo, shared new artwork featuring Anya as she looks to watch the first episode of her series:

The official description for the series, as shared by Crunchyroll, reads as such:

“Everyone has a part of themselves they cannot show to anyone else. At a time when all nations of the world were involved in a fierce war of information happening behind closed doors, Ostania and Westalis had been in a state of cold war against one another for decades. The Westalis Intelligence Services’ Eastern-Focused Division (WISE) sends their most talented spy, “Twilight,” on a top-secret mission to investigate the movements of Donovan Desmond, the chairman of Ostania’s National Unity Party, who is threatening peace efforts between the two nations.”

This mission is known as ‘Operation Strix.’ It consists of ‘putting together a family in one week in order to infiltrate social gatherings organized by the elite school that Desmond’s son attends.’ ‘Twilight’ takes on the identity of psychiatrist Loid Forger and starts looking for family members. But Anya, the daughter he adopts, turns out to have the ability to read people’s minds, while his wife, Yor, is an assassin! With it being in each of their own interests to keep these facts hidden, they start living together while concealing their true identities from one another. World peace is now in the hands of this brand-new family as they embark on an adventure full of surprises.”

This season from Cloverworks and Wit Studio is reportedly set to release around twenty-four episodes, adapting some major moments of the manga.

Are you diving into Spy x Family today? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of spies.