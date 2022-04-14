Spy x Family Cosplay Shares Hilarious Makeover for Loid

One creative Spy x Family cosplay has given Loid Forger a surprising new makeover! Tatsuya Endo’s original manga series was already massively popular with fans, but now it’s going to break through to a whole new realm now that the official anime adaptation has premiered as part of the Spring 2022 anime schedule. The first episode of the new series seemed to live up all of the hype with fans and introduced fans to a super spy named Twilight who needed to quickly put together a family in order to get information from his next major political target.

With the first episode giving a glimpse at Twilight, who goes by the new name of Loid Forger for his new mission, along with his newly adopted daughter, Anya, the series has kicked off a wild new adventure that will likely dominate the conversation for the Spring 2022 schedule overall. Loid made quite the impression for his handsome looks as well, but now the character has gotten an unexpected, creative, and quite hilarious makeover from the genius Low Cost Cosplay on Instagram! You can check out their take on Loid and Anya below:

If you wanted to check out Spy x Family alongside its new episodes, you can find the series (and its eventual English dubbed release) now streaming with Crunchyroll. They begin to describe the series as such, “Everyone has a part of themselves they cannot show to anyone else. At a time when all nations of the world were involved in a fierce war of information happening behind closed doors, Ostania and Westalis had been in a state of cold war against one another for decades. The Westalis Intelligence Services’ Eastern-Focused Division (WISE) sends their most talented spy, “Twilight,” on a top-secretmission to investigate the movements of Donovan Desmond, the chairman of Ostania’s National Unity Party, who is threatening peace efforts between the two nations.”

The synopsis continues with, “This mission is known as ‘Operation Strix.’ It consists of ‘putting together a family in one week in order to infiltrate social gatherings organized by the elite school that Desmond’s son attends.’ ‘Twilight’ takes on the identity of psychiatrist Loid Forger and starts looking for family members. But Anya, the daughter he adopts, turns out to have the ability to read people’s minds, while his wife, Yor, is an assassin! With it being in each of their own interests to keep these facts hidden, they start living together while concealing their true identities from one another. World peace is now in the hands of this brand-new family as they embark on an adventure full of surprises.”

What do you think? How did you like Loid in Spy x Family’s first episode? What did you think of the first episode overall? Will you be tuning into future episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!