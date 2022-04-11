Spy x Family Announces English Dub and Early Release Date

Spy x Family is a hit with fans at just an episode in, so you know audiences overseas are all eager to check out their dub. Crunchyroll promised it would produce global dubs for the show, and many felt the projects would wrap once the summer came around. But thanks to a new report, Crunchyroll has confirmed its dubs for Spy x Family will debut way sooner than anyone saw coming.

The news comes from Crunchyroll as the service announced its dub plans. According to the streamer, the English dub will debut on Saturday, April 16th for users. But if you want to catch the Spy x Family dub early, you can head to Twitch on Friday, April 14th at 4:00 pm EDT for an early screening.

The main cast of the dub was also announced. Alex Organ will play Loid while Natalie Van Sistine takes care of Yor. Megan Shipman will bring Anya to life, and Anthony Bowling has been brought in to play Franky. Cris George is directing the English dub for Crunchyroll, and the site is also developing dubs in French, German, Spanish, and Portuguese to boot.

For those curious about Spy x Family, the anime adapts the hit Shonen Jump series penned by Tatsuya Endo. The show’s first episode launched on April 9th to rave reviews. You can stream the series on Crunchyroll right now and check out its synopsis below if you need more details on the show:

“Master spy Twilight is the best at what he does when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions in the name of a better world. But when he receives the ultimate impossible assignment-get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn’t know is that the wife he’s chosen is an assassin and the child he’s adopted is a telepath!”

What do you think of this latest dub update? Have you checked out Spy x Family yet? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.