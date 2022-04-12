Spy x Family Celebrates Season One with Cute Family Poster

Spy x Family is officially a hit, with the anime adaptation by Wit and Cloverworks hitting the streaming service Crunchyroll for fans around the world. With the series looking to blend some hilariously awkward moments with action-packed espionage, the anime has shared a new adorable poster of this trio of oddballs who are looking to create a family to accomplish Twilight’s mission. While on the surface, this might seem like a normal family but they’re definitely anything but behind-the-scenes.

Ironically enough, the anime series has yet to introduce one of its biggest characters in the “Thorn Princess”, the faux wife of Lord Forger, aka Twilight, who also happens to be one of the best assassins that the world has ever known. With Anya, their faux daughter, having the ability to read their minds as well as the minds of those around her, rest assured that there will be plenty of hijinks when it comes to this trio attempting to pull off creating the perfect family to accomplish their mission.

Twitter User KaiKaiKitan shared this adorable new photo of all the members of the Forger family wearing matching outfits, as Spy x Family continues to release new anime episodes from both CloverWorks and Wit Studios:

The Forger Family wearing matching peanuts shirts illustration pic.twitter.com/o3gNtMcYxi — shiro (@kaikaikitan) April 10, 2022

Crunchyroll released an official description of Spy x Family, if you have yet to jump on the bandwagon for one of the biggest anime series of the year:

“Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn’t know is that the wife he’s chosen is an assassin and the child he’s adopted is a telepath!”

