Spy x Family Fans Spots One of Donovan's Sinister Secrets

Spy x Family just closed season one, and it goes without saying the show has been a huge hit. Wit Studio and CloverWorks gave Tatsuya Endo's manga the perfect adaptation, after all. Anya and the whole Forger Family are now leading the anime fandom. And following its finale, it seems Spy x Family fans have spotted a sinister secret about Donovan Desmond.

As you can see below, the ordeal popped up on social media when Reddit user romanholidaynoodles posted a panel from the manga. The piece comes from the chapter adapted by the season one finale. Audiences saw Loid meet Donovan face to face after the former helped Desmond confront his old man. Despite the encounter's tension, Loid managed to make a good impression on Donvan, but the anime did undersell a detail spotted in the manga.

Endo made sure one of the scene's panels gave Donovan a close-up, and it is there fans can spot the curious detail. It turns out the government executive has stitches on both sides of his head. The matching scars are on the left and right sides of Donovan's temple, and they blend in with his hairline.

However, they are discernible, and fans are now buzzing over the overlooked detail. After all, scars can tell a lot about a person, and these are certainly suspicious. For a high-ranking official, these scars deserve even more scrutiny, and they do have something in common with the mascot of Spy x Family. We know Anya was a guinea pig for medical experiments, and she bares scars of her own.

In the first episodes of Spy x Family, it was made clear that Anya was experimented upon by scientists, and their goal was to give her psychic gifts. She was able to escape treatment, and Anya lived roughly before Loid took her in. Looking at Donovan's scars, fans are now worried the man may have something to do with the project that experimented on Anya. His scars are placed suspiciously, and there is no telling what kind of edge Donovan would have in planning a war if he had psychic abilities. So as the series continues, Donovan's sixth sense is going to be under all sorts of scrutiny from the fans.

What do you think about this latest Spy x Family theory? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.