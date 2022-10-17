Spy x Family Just Kickstarted a Dangerous New Arc

Spy x Family is back on the air with season one, and as you can imagine, fans are flocking to the Forger family. The clan is back in business, after all, and that means Anya is studying as much as always. This schedule is even true in the manga these days, so the latest chapter of Spy x Family felt it was time to kickstart a new Eden College arc.

This week, the newest chapter of Spy x Family went live, and it was there fans were ushered into a new story. The whole thing began easily enough as Anya and her classmate are all ferried on a bus for a field trip. But before long, things go haywire when the group is taken hostage by the fringes of a terrorist cell.

The Situation So Far

The hostage crisis goes back to one of the first scenes in chapter 69, so readers should be able to piece things together. A terrorist group called the Red Circus is introduced as its remaining members appear to be on the move. Its sect in Berlint has contacted the group's leader Billy Squire who just came to the country. And for their next mission, well – the Red Circus needs the notoriety of Eden College.

The driver of Anya's bus takes the kids off-roading, and it doesn't take long for the Red Circus to take over. After knocking out chaperones and security details, the chapter ends with Anya's grade kidnapped, and there is no telling where the Red Circus will take the kids from there.

Of course, the terrorist cell made some enemies with this move. It is no secret Eden College houses a number of students from high-profile families. What the group fails to realize is what kind of parents Anya has. A master spy is terrifying enough as is without Anya's mom being an assassin. So if the cell thinks this mission will go without a hitch, it is dead wrong.