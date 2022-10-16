Spy x Family Midseason Premiere Snatches a Special Record

Spy x Family is back on the air, and season one is bringing fans all sorts of thrills. After all, the anime brought another member into the Forger family, and fans are pretty obsessed with Anya's pooch at this point. And according to a new report, it seems Spy x Family midseason's premiere broke a massive record with its viewers.

The report comes from Video Research Ltd. as the organization tracked viewership for Spy x Family episode 13. As it turns out, the premiere went live to 9.93 million viewers in Japan across 5.8 million households. These figures include viewers who watch Spy x Family live or used DVR to check out episode 13 at a later date.

According to this data, Spy x Family drew in 20% more viewers with episode 13 than its midseason finale did this spring. After all, episode 12 drew in 8.18 million watchers. And thanks to its increased DVR numbers, Video Research Ltd. has learned Spy x Family was the most-watched TV show in Japan during the first week of October.

A Boost in Spy x Family Sales

Of course, the Spy x Family isn't the only thing crossing records these days. The manga is doing just the same as its sales continue to rocket. Before the anime went live, Tatsuya Endo's manga was selling less than 200k physical copies weekly. But once the anime went live, that all changed.

In fact, the anime's first episode prompted Spy x Family to sell upwards of 800k copies in a single week. Sales have consistently done well since Cloverwork x WIT Studio began their anime. Back in April 2022, the manga's overall sales totaled 12.5 million, but that figure is nearing 27 million now. So as you can see, Spy x Family is making waves both on screen and in print.

HT – TV Fandom Lounge