Spy x Family Celebrates Episode 15 With Special Poster

Spy x Family is now up and running with the second half of its massively popular first season, and the series is celebrating Episode 15 of its run with a special new poster! The three members of the Forger Family surprisingly all found themselves within a huge new mission that involved each of them in some unique way with the first new episodes of the series' midseason. At the center of it all, was a furry new character who had been teased as a new member of the family towards the end of the first half of the season. Now it's all been made official!

Episode 15 of Spy x Family puts the final touches on the first big mission of the midseason as Loid, Yor, and Anya all were able to stop the terrorists and their bomb threats. Through the process Anya bonds with her new friend (whose also revealed to have powers, much like her) and following one final inspection from Loid's superiors, he joins the family! Now you can check out the special poster released to celebrate Bond Forger joining the family with a special new poster for Episode 15! Check it out below:

The Forgers welcome a new member to the family! 🐶 pic.twitter.com/eYUtySNl2I — SPY x FAMILY (@spyfamily_en) October 15, 2022

Spy x Family Episode 15 is titled "A New Family Member," and it's now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the series as such, "Loid faces off with one of the enemy's bomb dogs, Anya secretly saves Loid, and Yor finds the leader of the terrorists who had been on the run. The whole family ends up involved in this terrorist bombing incident, but what will be its conclusion?! Also, they were supposed to go get a dog for Anya as a reward for her getting a Stella, but now, she says she wants to keep the mysterious, giant dog that she encounters in this incident. Loid knows the truth about this dog as well as the other dogs involved in the bombing incident and tells her no, but then Anya says she'll quit going to school if she can't have the dog and..."

You can find the rest of Spy x Family's run streaming with Crunchyroll too, but what are you thinking of the series' return for the Fall so far? How are you liking Bond Forger as a member of the family? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!