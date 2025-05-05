Spy x Family May Have Just Hinted How Yor’s Secret Could Be Exposed to Yuri

The ongoing arc of the Spy x Family manga begins with Anya returning to school after her term break. The classes are divided in the new semester based on students’ grades, but her Friendship Scheme is saved since Damian shares the Language class with her, but there’s far more going on outside Eden Academy. The series soon shifts focus to Yor, who will be going on a new mission in southwest Ostania. The Shopkeeper has been concerned about the poaching of a rare species, the Miteran elk, in the region. The poachers aren’t formidable, but they are numerous, and they even conduct business with the West. Parts of the forests are demilitarized zones between the East and West, which could stir up some tension between the two sides.

Since the Garden can’t dismiss the possibility of a conflict, they must take action to stop the poachers at all costs. Not only the poachers, but even the wildlife in the forest will prove a challenge to the assassins sent on the mission. This is why, apart from Yor and Matthew, who are assigned the mission, the Shopkeeper wants to send one more assassin with them. Hemlock, a new character introduced in Chapter 115, volunteers to go on the mission. However, the chapter also confirms there is a major possibility that Yor’s cover will be blown in front of Yuri.

The Garden Has Ties to the State Security Service

The Garden is, as fans already may know, a mysterious group of assassins who have been working in Ostania for a long time. Since no one has seen its members, the group is just an urban legend. However, just like Yor, every assassin is unimaginably skilled at their job. The Shopkeeper, the leader of the group, lives in a castle that was built in the 16th Century by the Emperor as a gift to his mother. Not many people visit him, but the ones who do are either high-ranking individuals or members of the Garden.

Wilker, the director of the State Security Service, is a personal acquaintance of the Shopkeeper. He visits the Shopkeeper’s residence in Chapter 115 and brings a bunch of files with him. Wilker tries to persuade him to help the Prime Minister in his power struggle, but the Shopkeeper denies it since the Garden works for the nation and not a politician. Among the several files, the one about the poaching of the Miteran elk is the only one that caught his eye. Right after Wilker leaves, the Shopkeeper meets his assassins and assigns Yor and Matthew on the mission before Hemlock volunteers to join them.

However, the fact that Wilker is acquainted with the Shopkeeper means he could eventually find out about Yor’s identity. Wilker is the one who scouted Yuri into the SSS and has high expectations of him. It’s currently unclear if Wilker knows the assassins as well, but the chances are very slim. Unlike the Shopkeeper, who stays in his residence, the assassins are often out on their missions while living ordinary lives on the surface. They likely wouldn’t want their identities to be exposed in front of people who are not directly involved in their missions.

Yuri and Yor Have a Deep Bond But Still Hide Their True Selves

A major concept of the story is that the major characters live ordinary lives while keeping their true selves hidden from one another. Although he’s only twenty, Yuri is the Second Lieutenant in the organization, but he’s hiding his identity from his sister. On the other hand, Yor has been working as an assassin from a very young age and never told anyone in her personal life about her job, not even Yuri. The siblings lost their parents at a very young age, and with Yor being seven years older than him, she did everything she could to support him.

However, considering Yuri’s overprotective nature, she knows it’s best for him not to know about her profession. Likewise, Yuri’s job is just as dangerous, and it’s better for him not to expose his identity. Ordinarily, since the siblings are working for different organizations, there should be no connection between them. However, both the Garden and the SSS work for the benefit of Ostania, and with their leaders being closely acquainted with one another, the siblings might have to confront each other about their true identities.