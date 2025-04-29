Spy x Family Introduces Yor’s Own Rival Assassin

Spy x Family has started to plant the seeds of a major new arc, and the newest chapter of the series has revealed that Yor Forger has a rival assassin of her own that she needs to worry about. Spy x Family has been steadily setting up for its next major story as while the last few chapters of the manga have been focused on solitary character adventures, there have been teases of something bigger happening on the horizon. This is seemingly now coming to fruition as Yor gets ready to take on a brand new assassination mission that’s taking her to a new territory.

One of Spy x Family’s biggest hang ups is the lack of overall assassination work from Yor outside of a couple of arcs in the series’ history. But while fans have gotten a previous look at more of Yor’s organization through the first looks at the Garden, the newest chapter of the series has expanded it to reveal more of the assassins that work alongside Yor. With this expanded roster, it’s also revealed that one assassin in particular really doesn’t like Yor for one reason or another. And they’re about to do a new mission together.

Who Is Hemlock in Spy x Family?

Spy x Family Chapter 115 sees Yor assemble at the Garden, and it’s the first real time fans are given an expanded look at what the organization looks like. Unlike previous looks at the Garden from before, this also gives fans a new look into how the organization operates. It’s explained that the Garden is really in tune with the past of the country itself, and only act in the best interest of the overall nation outside of the divide between the East and the West factions. Knowing all of this, it also explains more of the modus operandi of the assassins who work in the Garden.

And more of them are introduced in the chapter. As the Shopkeeper assembles more of them to the Garden, one of the new assassins revealed is codenamed “Hemlock” and it’s clear that they have it out for Yor. Not only do they throw a knife at a ladybug that Yor had on her finger (with the clear intent of harming Yor in the process), Hemlock and Yor almost fight one another before the Shopkeeper arrives. Hemlock disapproves of how Yor works within the Garden, and we’ll see more about it soon enough as the chapters continue.

What Does This Mean for Yor?

We’ll be seeing much more of Hemlock in the series too and their shared dynamic with Yor as the two of them are now going on a mission together. The Shopkeeper is ordering them to take out poachers who have been hunting Elk now that organized crime is using them to expand their agendas and influence. Matthew and Yor were assigned to this task at first, but Hemlock soon volunteers to accompany them as they head into this new mission in the South. But it’s clear that Hemlock doesn’t approve of Yor once more.

While Yor seems to only be worried about the bugs in the forest they’re going to, Hemlock chastises her for speaking about something that they shouldn’t be worried about. Yor doesn’t seem to pay it much mind on the outside, but she and Hemlock are getting their wires crossed. It’s Yor’s assassin rival who seems to take the job more seriously on the outside, but the real test will come when the two of them are in the field. We’ll see how that shakes out soon enough.