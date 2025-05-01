Spy x Family Reveals Huge First Look at Yor’s Fellow Assassins

After the shocking Term Break Arc, the current arc of Spy x Family kicked off with Anya’s new term, where she realizes the classes are divided according to grades. While she continues on with her school life, Yor has her hands full with a new mission. Garden, the assassin group she works for, is shrouded in mystery. It has been around for a long time, but because almost no one knows about its members, it’s believed to be an urban legend. The assassins who work for Garden protect Ostania from the shadows. Although they’re an unofficial group, every action they take, regardless of how extreme it may be, is all for the benefit of the kingdom.

Like WISE, the organization Loid works for, Garden also wants to avoid a war between Westania and Ostania at all costs. However, although Garden was introduced a while back, the series never revealed the other assassins except Yor and Matthew. The group is full of strong and talented assassins like Yor, who take on all kinds of dangerous tasks. Now, with Yor taking on a new mission, Spy x Family Chapter 115 introduces two more Garden members.

Spy x Family Chapter 115 Introduces Hemlock and Gympie

The chapter begins with a meeting between the Shopkeeper and Wilker, the Director of the State Security Service. He brings in several files to pique the Shopkeeper’s interest and get his help. However, the leader of the assassin group is only interested in the poaching of the Miteran elk, a rare species of animal. The poachers have been around for a long time, and they are even conducting business with the West. After the meeting with Wilker is over, the assassins visit the Shopkeeper, including Yor, Matthew, Hemlock, and Gympie.

The true names of Hemlock and Gympie are unknown, and just like Yor, their code names are related to plants. Hemlock is a tall man with long hair who can’t see eye-to-eye with Yor, but this discord has touches of hostility beneath the surface. When he saw her distracted by the Shopkeeper’s flowers, Hemlock threw a knife at her, but she caught it effortlessly. Compared to him, Gympie and Yor are on relatively good terms. Gympie is a short person who hides half of his face, so it’s difficult to determine if he’s a child or an adult. It’s an enticing glimpse at the world Endo continues to flesh out, and a taste of what’s ahead with some truly exciting action prospects.

After asking Yor and Matthew to go on the mission together, the Shopkeeper realized that they would need one more companion. In a likely choice considering Yor’s rocky relationship with Hemlock, Gympie mentions the absent assassin, Thistle, should be available. However, Hemlock volunteers to join them. Seeing Yor is afraid of bugs, he threatens her again, confirming that their mission will be less than pleasant. While the series only introduced two more members now, the earlier tease of the East-West games suggests we’ll see even more in the near future. The sheer prospect of a Garden-led team of Ostanian ringers dominating a soccer match is certainly an exciting one, especially with how fun the Campbelldon Tennis Arc was. So, we might see more members in the future, including Thistle, in the chapters to come for Spy x Family.