Spy x Family Season 3 Shares New Look at Yor

Get your peanuts ready because Tatsuya Endo’s hit action comedy, Spy x Family, is returning for Season 3 this Fall 2025 with all the Forgers in tow. It is safe to say fans are more excited than ever for Season 2, especially with the highly anticipated Red Circus Arc on the horizon. Piling onto this growing anticipation, a new character visual just gave fans their first look at Spy x Family’s beloved assassin and mother, Yor Forger, who is also returning for Season 3 and with a whole new role to play in Operation Strix.

Spy x Family’s official X handle recently shared a new character visual of Yor for Season 3. Yor is pictured in her iconic Thorn Princess outfit, wielding her knives against a fittingly blood-red backdrop. This marks the third character visual shared for Season 3, with Yor now joining Loid as well as Anya, and it is very likely that more such posters may be shared in the weeks to come until Spy x Family’s Season 3 debut in October.

Spy x Family Gives Yor the Spotlight in New Season 3 Promo

Though the new character poster isn’t exactly the most dynamic, its simplicity does let fans focus only on the character designs for Season 3, which unsurprisingly do look quite promising. Wit Studio and Clover Works have done a wonderful job for the first two seasons of Spy x Family so far, and there’s no doubt that Season 3 will also be just as visually stunning.

In terms of the plot, there’s plenty for fans to look forward to in Spy x Family Season 3, which may just be the best installment of the franchise yet. A huge reason for this is the fact that Season 3 is expected to cover the rest of the WISE Arc, which will finally reveal Loid’s tragic backstory in the anime. Season 3 will also adapt the Red Circus Arc, which promises one of the most high-stakes storylines of the series, which coincidentally also contains many of Anya’s funniest moments in Spy x Family.

Yor Fans Have Plenty to Look Forward to in Season 3

That said, this doesn’t mean Yor will be sidelined in the slightest as Season 3 of Spy x Family will also be adapting the Friendship Schemes Arc, which, though short, will prove quite consequential to Spy x Family’s story. The arc will see Yor encounter Donovan Desmond’s wife and Damian’s mother, Melinda. This unexpected friendship that blossoms between Yor and Melinda is expected to open up new avenues for Operation Strix, giving Loid a whole new connection to Donovan and a new way to possibly approach him other than through Anya alone.

As such, fans may rest assured that each of the Forgers, including Yor, will get plenty of time in the limelight in Season 3 of Spy x Family. But for now, fans can only hold tight till October comes around with more of Anya and the Forger Family’s endlessly entertaining misadventures.

Spy x Family is available to stream on Crunchyroll and Netflix.