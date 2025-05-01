Spy x Family Kicks Off Yor’s New Mission Amid Unanswered Questions

The Term Break Arc was by far the most shocking arc of the entire series. Spy x Family finally focused on its major antagonist, revealing his shocking powers. The arc was supposed to feature heartwarming family moments between the Forgers since it was Anya’s term break. Things take a drastic turn during the Winter Sheep Festival when Anya and Yor meet Melinda. Realizing that Melinda is under a lot of stress, Yor recommends she meet Loid, who works as a Psychiatrist in the Berlint General Hospital. However, Melinda shocks him with her suspicion that Donovan can read minds. She even believes that her real husband was taken to space by aliens while an extraterrestrial creature is impersonating him. This paranoia was kicked off years ago when she noticed a drastic shift in Donovan’s personality.

Not only Melinda but even her older son Demetrius walks on eggshells around his father. Of course, Loid thinks everything Melinda said is far too bizarre to be true. Right after the series drops this bomb about Donovan, we also see the first glimpse of Anya’s mother. Both of them were wearing similar hospital gowns resembling dresses in the front, and Anya could feel her mother’s heavy heart with just a few words. Now that the new arc has begun with Anya returning to school and Yor taking on a new mission, we might have to wait longer to know more about Donovan and Anya’s mother.

Spy x Family Introduces Garden Members Before Yor’s Big Mission

While the initial chapters of Spy x Family focus on Anya’s new term at Eden Academy, Yor attends a meeting with the other Garden members. In Spy x Family Chapter 115, Wilker, the Director of the State Security Service, meets Shopkeeper, the leader of Garden. He brings a few requests to the Shopkeeper, including helping the Prime Minister in his power struggle and representing Ostania in a Soccer team. While the Shopkeeper may not be interested in those, the third dossier about the poaching of the Miteran elk in southwest Ostania catches his eye.

After their meeting is over, the chapter introduces two other assassins from the Garden: Hemlock and Grympie. During their meeting, the Shopkeeper briefs them about the next mission, which is to protect the Miteran elk from poachers. The poachers aren’t powerful, but they are numerous, and they are even conducting shady business, such as suspected ties with organized crime or with the West. The mission is quite challenging since they will have to deal not only with several enemies, but even the wildlife will present a danger.

Yor and Matthew are assigned the task together, but the Shopkeeper wants another member to go with them for support. Despite having a rocky relationship with Yor, Hemlock volunteers to join them on the mission. The mission will likely commence in the next chapter and last for a few weeks. While it will surely be interesting to see Yor in action once again, it means the truth behind Donovan’s identity and Anya’s backstory are pushed further away.